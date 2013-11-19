HANOI, Nov 19 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged down 0.35 percent to close at 504.71 points on Tuesday as gains of several stocks were erased by profit booking in other shares, analysts said. Shares of PetroVietNam Gas, the country's biggest listed firm, lost 1.54 percent and Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank dropped 2.35 percent. Real estate firm Vingroup was among those that resisted the fall. Its stocks rose 1.49 percent to 68,000 dong ($3.22) each. The index could rebound after several more falls caused by profit taking, analysts said. "These correction sessions are opportunities for investors to pick up cheap stocks and restructure their portfolio before the index rises again," said analyst Le Dac An at Tan Viet Securities. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 504.71 PREV. CLOSE 506.48 % CHANGE -0.35% HIGH 507.63 LOW 504.71 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.128 Change (%) 3-mnth -0.258 Change (%) 1-year 31.311 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 374.15 28-Nov-12 ($1=21,085 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)