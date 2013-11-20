HANOI, Nov 20 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
stood flat at the break on Wednesday, with stocks moving
in mixed directions as investors restructured their portfolios,
an analyst said.
Liquidity was good, while the index lost just 0.01 percent,
showing that money still stayed in the market, moving among
sectors, analyst Phan Dung Khanh at Maybank Kim Eng Securities
said.
Banks led the gain, with shares of Sacombank rising
1.15 percent, while food producer Ma San Group provided
resistance, losing 0.61 percent.
The index would further rise this week, supported by good
corporate results in the third quarter, Khanh said.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 504.64
PREV. CLOSE 504.71
% CHANGE -0.01%
HIGH 505.62
LOW 503.81
Change (%) 1-mnth 0.775
Change (%) 3-mnth -1.235
Change (%) 1-year 31.668
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 374.15 28-Nov-12
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)