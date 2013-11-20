HANOI, Nov 20 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index stood flat at the break on Wednesday, with stocks moving in mixed directions as investors restructured their portfolios, an analyst said. Liquidity was good, while the index lost just 0.01 percent, showing that money still stayed in the market, moving among sectors, analyst Phan Dung Khanh at Maybank Kim Eng Securities said. Banks led the gain, with shares of Sacombank rising 1.15 percent, while food producer Ma San Group provided resistance, losing 0.61 percent. The index would further rise this week, supported by good corporate results in the third quarter, Khanh said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 504.64 PREV. CLOSE 504.71 % CHANGE -0.01% HIGH 505.62 LOW 503.81 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.775 Change (%) 3-mnth -1.235 Change (%) 1-year 31.668 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 374.15 28-Nov-12 (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)