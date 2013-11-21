HANOI, Nov 21 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
climbed 0.62 percent by midday on Thursday, with
expectations for a higher foreign ownership boosting appetite in
mid-cap stocks, an analyst said.
Shares of Pha Lai Thermal Power Co rose 3.45
percent and Refrigeration Electrical Engineering Corp
increased 2.06 percent.
Gains by the two stocks were partially supported by news on
a potential increase in foreign ownership of voting shares in
several listed firm, deputy manager Nguyen Tuan at An Binh
Securities said.
Large-cap stocks were mixed, keeping the index from a strong
rise, Tuan said. PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest
listed firm, was up 1.56 percent, while Hanoi-based lender
Vietcombank lost 0.68 percent.
Liquidity was strong, with small- and mid-cap stocks in
focus, Tuan added. Real estate firms Tan Tao Investment and
Industry Corp and FLC Group were traded the
most on Thursday morning, Reuters data showed.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 508.67
PREV. CLOSE 505.52
% CHANGE 0.62%
HIGH 508.67
LOW 505.84
Change (%) 1-mnth 0.936
Change (%) 3-mnth 0.141
Change (%) 1-year 31.27
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 374.15 28-Nov-12
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)