HANOI, Nov 25 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.16 percent to close at 506.46 points on Monday as profit taking in real estate stocks erased gains by blue chips, analysts said. Investors have started buying blue chips of firms which have solid development base and good earnings, said analyst Nguyen Hoai Nam at Maybank Kim Eng Securities. Top insurer Baoviet Holdings led the gain, with shares advancing 3.54 percent to close at 41,000 dong ($1.94), its highest since Aug. 22, Reuters data showed. Food producer Ma San rose 2.5 percent, and real estate firm Vingroup nudged up 0.74 percent. But the gains were almost balanced out by profit taking in other stocks, especially in the real estate sector where share prices have risen significantly in recent weeks, Nam said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 506.46 PREV. CLOSE 505.64 % CHANGE 0.16% HIGH 509.72 LOW 506.08 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.013 Change (%) 3-mnth 1.919 Change (%) 1-year 31.945 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 374.15 28-Nov-12 ($1=21,080 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)