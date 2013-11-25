HANOI, Nov 25 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
edged up 0.16 percent to close at 506.46 points on Monday
as profit taking in real estate stocks erased gains by blue
chips, analysts said.
Investors have started buying blue chips of firms which have
solid development base and good earnings, said analyst Nguyen
Hoai Nam at Maybank Kim Eng Securities.
Top insurer Baoviet Holdings led the gain, with
shares advancing 3.54 percent to close at 41,000 dong ($1.94),
its highest since Aug. 22, Reuters data showed.
Food producer Ma San rose 2.5 percent, and real
estate firm Vingroup nudged up 0.74 percent.
But the gains were almost balanced out by profit taking in
other stocks, especially in the real estate sector where share
prices have risen significantly in recent weeks, Nam said.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 506.46
PREV. CLOSE 505.64
% CHANGE 0.16%
HIGH 509.72
LOW 506.08
Change (%) 1-mnth 1.013
Change (%) 3-mnth 1.919
Change (%) 1-year 31.945
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 374.15 28-Nov-12
($1=21,080 dong)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)