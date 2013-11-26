HANOI, Nov 26 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
edged up 0.5 percent by midday on Tuesday, buoyed by
gains in some blue chip shares such as Vinamilk.
Shares of dairy product maker Vinamilk led the gains on the
index, advancing 1.42 percent, followed by the country's largest
listed firm PetroVietNam Gas, climbing 0.78 percent.
Stocks in the real estate sector also advanced on a recently
issued government's decree that eases restrictions for
investment and ownership in social houses which would stimulate
the property market, said analyst Doan Thi Anh Nguyet at
Saigon-Hanoi Securities.
Real estate firm Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corp
rose 3.08 percent, and HAGL Co edged up 0.47
percent.
However, analysts expect the market to fall slightly in the
next few sessions before climbing up as the index is nearing the
resistance level at 510.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 508.96
PREV. CLOSE 506.46
% CHANGE 0.49%
HIGH 509.45
LOW 504.65
Change (%) 1-mnth 1.14
Change (%) 3-mnth 4.034
Change (%) 1-year 32.682
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 374.15 28-Nov-12
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anand Basu)