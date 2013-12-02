HANOI, Dec 2 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was up 0.09 percent at the break on Monday, lifted by PetroVietNam Gas and VietinBank. Shares of PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm, rose 1.56 percent, followed by the country's biggest partly private lender VietinBank, which edged up 0.58 percent. These gains offset losses in other blue chips and profit- taking in penny and mid-cap stocks, said deputy manager Nguyen Tuan at An Binh Securities. Dairy product maker Vinamilk fell 0.7 percent and food producer Ma San dropped 0.61 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 508.25 PREV. CLOSE 507.78 % CHANGE 0.09% HIGH 509.39 LOW 507.33 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.153 Change (%) 3-mnth 8.373 Change (%) 1-year 34.262 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 374.15 28-Nov-12 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)