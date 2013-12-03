HANOI, Dec 3 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
climbed 0.75 percent at Tuesday's break as investors were
talking about the possibility that a government approval of a
higher foreign ownership in listed firms might be in place soon,
an analyst said.
Foreign investors could be allowed to increase their voting
rights to 60 percent in several listed firms, from 49 percent
now, based on a draft proposal submitted in mid November.
"Investors are excited, so they bought shares of companies
in which foreign holding is at limit," said analyst Nguyen The
Minh at Viet Capital Securities.
Shares of dairy product maker Vinamilk climbed 1.42
percent and FPT Corp was up 1.66 percent. Refrigeration
Electrical Engineering Corp rose 3.85 percent and Sai
Gon Securities gained 2.89 percent.
But talks on such an approval have taken place before and
were usually followed by a correction session, Minh noted.
He said investors should not buy too much unless a
government directive is in place.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 512.34
PREV. CLOSE 508.53
% CHANGE 0.75%
HIGH 512.49
LOW 508.13
Change (%) 1-mnth 2.304
Change (%) 3-mnth 7.58
Change (%) 1-year 34.596
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 375.78 3-Dec-12
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen)