HANOI, Dec 3 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed up 0.61 percent on Tuesday in surging liquidity as investors were hoping for a government approval of a higher foreign ownership in listed firms, analysts said. Foreign investors could be allowed to increase their voting rights to 60 percent in several listed firms, from 49 percent now, based on a draft proposal submitted in mid November. The index surpassed its resistance level of 513 points, hitting beyond 514 points before closing at 511.62 points. Volume surged 62 percent to 125.5 million shares, Reuters data showed. Shares of real estate firm Vingroup rose 1.43 percent and dairy product maker Vinamilk climbed 0.71 percent. Refrigeration Electrical Engineering Corp gained 4.2 percent to 29,800 dong ($1.41) each, with 5.3 million shares traded, the highest volume since May 21, Reuters data showed. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 511.62 PREV. CLOSE 508.53 % CHANGE 0.61% HIGH 514.83 LOW 508.13 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.304 Change (%) 3-mnth 7.58 Change (%) 1-year 34.596 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 375.78 3-Dec-12 ($1=21,100 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)