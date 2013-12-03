Credit Suisse says Q1 trends in Asia Pacific similar to Q4
ZURICH, April 5 Credit Suisse Group said on Wednesday trends in its Asia Pacific division in the first quarter had been broadly similar to those seen in the final quarter of 2016.
HANOI, Dec 3 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed up 0.61 percent on Tuesday in surging liquidity as investors were hoping for a government approval of a higher foreign ownership in listed firms, analysts said. Foreign investors could be allowed to increase their voting rights to 60 percent in several listed firms, from 49 percent now, based on a draft proposal submitted in mid November. The index surpassed its resistance level of 513 points, hitting beyond 514 points before closing at 511.62 points. Volume surged 62 percent to 125.5 million shares, Reuters data showed. Shares of real estate firm Vingroup rose 1.43 percent and dairy product maker Vinamilk climbed 0.71 percent. Refrigeration Electrical Engineering Corp gained 4.2 percent to 29,800 dong ($1.41) each, with 5.3 million shares traded, the highest volume since May 21, Reuters data showed. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 511.62 PREV. CLOSE 508.53 % CHANGE 0.61% HIGH 514.83 LOW 508.13 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.304 Change (%) 3-mnth 7.58 Change (%) 1-year 34.596 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 375.78 3-Dec-12 ($1=21,100 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)
ZURICH, April 5 Credit Suisse Group said on Wednesday trends in its Asia Pacific division in the first quarter had been broadly similar to those seen in the final quarter of 2016.
* Apporves to establish mid-term international bonds programme of upto $2 billion to be issued in us markets
By Ambar Warrick April 5 Most Southeast Asian shares fell on Wednesday as cautious investors kept to the sidelines ahead of a crucial meeting on Thursday between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. However, Philippines bucked the trend and gained as much as 1.9 percent to hit a 5-month high, helped by a rally in industrials and financials. "The Philippines GDP is growing at about 7 percent and there is a lot of infrastructure spending