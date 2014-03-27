HANOI, March 27 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index fell 0.15 percent at the break on Thursday as retail investors sold stocks to reduce their margin trading while buying demand rose on lower prices, analysts said. Individual investors sold more shares to lower their borrowing on margin, which has increased strongly following the index's steady gains over the past weeks, analysts said. The index had risen around 20 percent so far in 2014 before hitting a two-week low at close on Wednesday. Hanoi-based VietinBank led the losses, with shares falling 1.17 percent, followed by food producer Masan Group Corp that edged down 0.51 percent. But the index was kept from a steep fall thanks to buying demand as prices fell, analysts said. "It is a proper time for long-term investors to accumulate shares at reasonable prices," said manager Doan Minh Quan at ACB Securities. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 587.16 PREV. CLOSE 588.06 % CHANGE -0.15% HIGH 589.03 LOW 582.81 Change (%) 1-mnth -0.297 Change (%) 3-mnth 16.091 Change (%) 1-year 20.145 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)