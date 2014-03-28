HANOI, March 28 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.4 percent at the break on Friday as cautious investors slowly bought shares following recent declines, an analyst said. PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm, led the gains, with shares rising 0.61 percent, followed by dairy product maker Vinamilk which advanced 0.71 percent. The index closed up 0.35 percent on Thursday after hitting 582.81 points, the lowest intraday level in more than two weeks, following a combined 3.2 percent decline in the two previous days, Reuters data showed. Sentiment was cautious as investors, especially retail individuals, were doubtful about the market after strong falls this week, said analyst Vu Thi Thu Trang at APEC Securities. Volume reached 74 million shares by midday, well below the five-day average level of 188 million, Reuters data showed. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 592.5 PREV. CLOSE 590.14 % CHANGE 0.40% HIGH 595.7 LOW 591.31 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.915 Change (%) 3-mnth 16.534 Change (%) 1-year 20.128 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)