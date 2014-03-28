HANOI, March 28 The benchmark VN Index
closed up 0.7 percent on Friday as bargain-hunting in blue-chips
extended into a second session and investors expected companies
to report positive earnings next month, an analyst said.
Food maker Masan led the gains with a 2.58 percent
jump, while Vietcombank, the country's largest bank by
market capitalisation, rose 1.32 percent.
"Bargain hunters focused on blue-chip companies, which are
expected to deliver strong performance reports next month," said
analyst Tran Thang Long at BIDV Securities.
The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange had touched a two-week low on
Wednesday as investors looked to cut margin trading levels.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 594.29
PREV. CLOSE 590.14
% CHANGE 0.70%
HIGH 595.7
LOW 590.59
Change (%) 1-mnth 0.915
Change (%) 3-mnth 16.534
Change (%) 1-year 20.128
52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14
52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)