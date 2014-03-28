HANOI, March 28 The benchmark VN Index closed up 0.7 percent on Friday as bargain-hunting in blue-chips extended into a second session and investors expected companies to report positive earnings next month, an analyst said. Food maker Masan led the gains with a 2.58 percent jump, while Vietcombank, the country's largest bank by market capitalisation, rose 1.32 percent. "Bargain hunters focused on blue-chip companies, which are expected to deliver strong performance reports next month," said analyst Tran Thang Long at BIDV Securities. The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange had touched a two-week low on Wednesday as investors looked to cut margin trading levels. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 594.29 PREV. CLOSE 590.14 % CHANGE 0.70% HIGH 595.7 LOW 590.59 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.915 Change (%) 3-mnth 16.534 Change (%) 1-year 20.128 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)