HANOI, March 31 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.2 percent at the break on Monday, led by gains in some blue chips while investors were cautious after strong falls. PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm, led the gains, with shares rising 1.82 percent, followed by dairy product maker Vinamilk that advanced 0.71 percent. Appetite was weak as investors, especially retailers, were cautious following the index's recent steep falls, said deputy manager Nguyen Tuan at An Binh Securities. Volume reached 64.5 million shares by midday, well below the five-day average level of 171 million, Reuters data showed. The index lost a combined 2.2 percent over the past week, having hit a two-week low on March 26 due to margin selling. But buying demand was rising, which could slowly push the index up in the next few days, Tuan said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 595.48 PREV. CLOSE 594.29 % CHANGE 0.20% HIGH 597.22 LOW 593.12 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.332 Change (%) 3-mnth 17.354 Change (%) 1-year 21.118 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)