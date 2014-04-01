HANOI, April 1 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.12 percent by midday on Tuesday, led by gains in some blue chips, but steady selling could pull the index down in coming days, an analyst said. Shares of property firm HAGL rose 3.2 percent after the firm projected its 2014 net profit to jump 50 percent from a year ago to 1.46 trillion dong ($69.2 million), the company said in a statement released on Monday. PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm, advanced 0.6 percent and dairy product maker Vinamilk increased 0.71 percent. But falls in most stocks kept the index from a strong gain, with the number of retreating stocks tripling the gainers, Reuters data showed. On Monday stocks fell and volume hit the lowest level since March 5 on cautious trading. Selling is strong while investors were cautious in buying, so the index was on a downward trend with a lack of supportive news, analyst Tran Minh Hoang at Vietcombank Securities said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 592.27 PREV. CLOSE 591.57 % CHANGE 0.12% HIGH 592.27 LOW 586.63 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.868 Change (%) 3-mnth 17.229 Change (%) 1-year 20.473 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=21,085 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)