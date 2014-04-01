HANOI, April 1 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
ended down 1.31 percent at 583.85 points on Tuesday, its
lowest level since March 10, partly due to selling on margin
calls, with analysts expecting further falls soon.
Some investors sold shares to keep up with the minimum
maintenance margin required by brokerage firms, analysts said.
"The index's recent strong falls have forced some investors
to sell stocks from their margin account," said analyst Do Bao
Ngoc at VPBank.
Around three quarters of shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock
Exchange lost ground, led by food producer Masan Group
that fell 2.06 percent to close at 95,000 dong ($4.5), its
lowest since Feb. 21, Reuters data showed.
Top insurer Baoviet Holdings dropped 4.21 percent
while property firm Vingroup fell 1.36 percent.
The VN Index lost a combined 2.2 percent over the past week
after gaining around 20 percent since the beginning of this
year, Reuters data showed.
The index is likely to fall further, with a strong support
at around 570 points, analysts said.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 583.85
PREV. CLOSE 591.57
% CHANGE -1.31%
HIGH 593.03
LOW 582.3
Change (%) 1-mnth 0.868
Change (%) 3-mnth 17.229
Change (%) 1-year 20.473
52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14
52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13
($1=21,085 dong)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)