HANOI, April 2 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index dipped 0.37 percent to close at the lowest level in nearly a month as investors extended selling to the third day. The index ended at 581.67 points on Wednesday, the lowest since March 7, having fallen around 4 percent since the beginning of last week, Reuters data showed. Almost two thirds of shares fell, based on Reuters data, partly due to offloading from investors who wanted to reduce borrowing on margin, said deputy manager Nguyen Hoai Nam at Maybank Kim Eng Securities. "Investors who traded stocks on margin fear multiple losses as stocks fell," he said, referring to trading in stocks using funds borrowed from brokerage firms. Food producer Masan Group led the losses, with shares dropping 2.11 percent, followed by technology firm FPT Corp that decreased 1.45 percent. The next support level is at around 565 points, where stocks prices could become attractive to investors, analysts said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 581.67 PREV. CLOSE 583.85 % CHANGE -0.37% HIGH 586.5 LOW 574.4 Change (%) 1-mnth -0.448 Change (%) 3-mnth 15.699 Change (%) 1-year 15.429 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)