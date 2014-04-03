HANOI, April 3 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
bounced back from recent strong falls to end up 1.34
percent on Thursday, driven by bargain buying while volume hit
the lowest in nearly two months on cautious sentiment, analysts
said.
Investors picked up cheap stocks, analysts said, after the
index had lost a combined 2 percent this week, Reuters data
showed.
More than 70 percent of shares rose, led by PetroVietNam Gas
, Vietnam's largest listed firm, with a 1.81-percent
advance. Dairy product maker Vinamilk to close up 2.13
percent at 144,000 dong ($6.83) each, the highest in nearly two
weeks, Reuters data showed.
"But investors were not sure if the index has reached the
bottom of this downward trend yet, so they traded in cautious,"
said analyst Nguyen The Minh at Viet Capital Securities.
Volume dropped almost 30 percent from Wednesday to 106
million shares, the lowest since Feb. 6, Reuters data showed.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 589.44
PREV. CLOSE 581.67
% CHANGE 1.34%
HIGH 590.91
LOW 582.83
Change (%) 1-mnth -0.82
Change (%) 3-mnth 15.294
Change (%) 1-year 14.181
52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14
52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13
($1=21,080 dong)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen)