HANOI, April 4 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
edged down 0.17 percent at the break on Friday in low
liquidity as cautious investors anticipated more declines soon,
an analyst said.
"Liquidity has been low as cautious retail investors feared
that the index might extend falling," said manager Doan Minh
Quan at ACB Securities.
Volume on Thursday already dropped to the lowest level in
nearly two months on cautious sentiment after recent losses.
Dairy product maker Vinamilk lost 0.69 percent and
top insurer Baoviet Holdings fell 0.92 percent on
Friday.
But steady buying demand from foreign investors and
corporate earnings released this month may help the index
rebound, Quan said.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 588.41
PREV. CLOSE 589.44
% CHANGE -0.17%
HIGH 593.72
LOW 588.34
Change (%) 1-mnth 2.801
Change (%) 3-mnth 16.635
Change (%) 1-year 16.506
52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14
52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13
($1=21,075 dong)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen)