HANOI, June 12 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.44 percent at the break on Thursday, led by gains in banking shares on market expectations the central bank would cut the ceiling on deposit rates, an analyst said. "There have been market talks that the State Bank of Vietnam could lower its cap for short-term deposit rates in banks," said deputy manager Nguyen Tuan of An Binh Securities. Vietcombank, Vietnam's largest listed lender by market value, rose 3.44 percent. The bank would pay a 2013 cash dividend at 12 percent of the share's face value, it said in a statement released via the exchange on Wednesday. Hanoi-based BIDV gained 1.36 percent and Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank advanced 2.21 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0401 GMT). VN Index 572.87 PREV. CLOSE 570.36 % CHANGE 0.44% HIGH 574.75 LOW 568.58 Change (%) 1-mnth 5.143 Change (%) 3-mnth -3.082 Change (%) 1-year 9.275 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)