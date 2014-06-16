HANOI, June 16 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was almost unchanged at Monday's break, with Sacombank outperforming the market on funds' purchase. "Based on current portfolio structure and the new results, we expect that V.N.M might purchase 19.8 million shares of STB," Saigon Securities Incorp said in a report on Monday, referring to Market Vectors Vietnam exchange-traded fund. The fund is under its second-quarter portfolio restructuring, scheduled to end this week. Shares in Ho Chi Minh City-based Sacombank rose 2.43 percent by middat after touching its highest intra-day level since Feb 28 of 21,500 dong ($1.01) each, Reuters data showed. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 574.42 PREV. CLOSE 574.48 % CHANGE -0.01% HIGH 575.87 LOW 572.66 Change (%) 1-mnth 11.786 Change (%) 3-mnth -3.484 Change (%) 1-year 11.53 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=21,190 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)