HANOI, June 17 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
was almost flat at Tuesday's break in mixed movements of
stocks, with analysts expecting volume to pick up later this
week on fund's trading.
PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm,
fell 0.94 percent, while steel producer Hoa Phat Group
rose 1.94 percent.
Analysts expected volume to increase in coming sessions as
the Market Vectors Vietnam exchange-traded fund tends to
boost trading in the last days of its second-quarter portfolio
restructuring, scheduled to end on Friday.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 572.45
PREV. CLOSE 572.37
% CHANGE 0.01%
HIGH 572.94
LOW 567.58
Change (%) 1-mnth 8.098
Change (%) 3-mnth -4.098
Change (%) 1-year 12.443
52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14
52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen)