HANOI, June 18 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.07 percent at Wednesday's break, boosted by buying into Vietcombank shares on their ex-dividend date. Shares of the lender, Vietnam's largest listed bank by market value, began trading on Wednesday without the right to get dividend, making the stock cheaper and thus more appealing to investors, said manager Nguyen The Minh of Viet Capital Securities. VCB shares rose 4.87 percent to 26,100 dong ($1.23) each by midday. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 572.65 PREV. CLOSE 572.25 % CHANGE 0.07% HIGH 575.03 LOW 570.56 Change (%) 1-mnth 8.076 Change (%) 3-mnth -4.682 Change (%) 1-year 14.79 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=21,240 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)