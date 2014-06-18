HANOI, June 18 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
edged up 0.07 percent at Wednesday's break, boosted by
buying into Vietcombank shares on their ex-dividend
date.
Shares of the lender, Vietnam's largest listed bank by
market value, began trading on Wednesday without the right to
get dividend, making the stock cheaper and thus more appealing
to investors, said manager Nguyen The Minh of Viet Capital
Securities.
VCB shares rose 4.87 percent to 26,100 dong ($1.23) each by
midday.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 572.65
PREV. CLOSE 572.25
% CHANGE 0.07%
HIGH 575.03
LOW 570.56
Change (%) 1-mnth 8.076
Change (%) 3-mnth -4.682
Change (%) 1-year 14.79
52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14
52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13
($1=21,240 dong)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)