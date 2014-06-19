HANOI, June 19 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended down 0.47 percent at 567.35 points on Thursday, the lowest since June 10, following a central bank's currency depreciation and China moving a second oil rig in the South China Sea, analysts said. Vietnam lowered the mid-point rate for interbank trading by 1 percent on Thursday to 21,246 dong per dollar to support exports, the key driver of the economy. "The devaluation lowered assets value of investors," said deputy manager Nguyen Tuan with An Binh Securities. State-run media in Vietnam also cited China's maritime safety administration as saying Beijing was relocating a second oil rig in the South China Sea, a move that analysts said contributed to cautious sentiment on Thursday's trade. But analysts expected the lower dong value would have short-term impact on the stock market, where the index has already recovered partially since midday. "Cautious investors exercised profit taking immediately, but bargain hunting was also seen as stocks fell," said analyst Tran Minh Hoang of Vietcombank Securities. The index hit its lowest intraday level since June 9 in early trade before rebounding in the afternoon session, and volume jumped to 124 million shares, the highest since May 27, Reuters data showed. Property firm Vingroup fell 2.31 percent and Hanoi-based Vietcombank lost 1.54 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 567.35 PREV. CLOSE 570.03 % CHANGE -0.47% HIGH 569.41 LOW 558.65 Change (%) 1-mnth 7.656 Change (%) 3-mnth -4.971 Change (%) 1-year 14.262 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)