HANOI, June 19 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
ended down 0.47 percent at 567.35 points on Thursday, the
lowest since June 10, following a central bank's currency
depreciation and China moving a second oil rig in the South
China Sea, analysts said.
Vietnam lowered the mid-point rate for interbank trading by
1 percent on Thursday to 21,246 dong per dollar to support
exports, the key driver of the economy.
"The devaluation lowered assets value of investors," said
deputy manager Nguyen Tuan with An Binh Securities.
State-run media in Vietnam also cited China's maritime
safety administration as saying Beijing was relocating a second
oil rig in the South China Sea, a move that analysts said
contributed to cautious sentiment on Thursday's trade.
But analysts expected the lower dong value would have
short-term impact on the stock market, where the index has
already recovered partially since midday.
"Cautious investors exercised profit taking immediately, but
bargain hunting was also seen as stocks fell," said analyst Tran
Minh Hoang of Vietcombank Securities.
The index hit its lowest intraday level since June 9 in
early trade before rebounding in the afternoon session, and
volume jumped to 124 million shares, the highest since May 27,
Reuters data showed.
Property firm Vingroup fell 2.31 percent and
Hanoi-based Vietcombank lost 1.54 percent.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 567.35
PREV. CLOSE 570.03
% CHANGE -0.47%
HIGH 569.41
LOW 558.65
Change (%) 1-mnth 7.656
Change (%) 3-mnth -4.971
Change (%) 1-year 14.262
52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14
52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)