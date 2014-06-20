HANOI, June 20 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
rose 0.33 percent by the midday break on Friday on low
volume, but activity from exchange-traded funds' (ETF) could
boost liquidity in the afternoon session, an analyst said.
Volume was at 34 million shares by midday, well below the
five-day average level of 90 million, Reuters data showed.
"Most activities on the market this morning were of the ETFs
on their last trading day of the second-quarter portfolio
restructuring," said Nguyen Hoang Phuong, an analyst with Ho Chi
Minh City Securities.
The Market Vectors Vietnam and db x-trackers FTSE
Vietnam ETFs will finalise their portfolio
restructuring on Friday, which will boost volume on the exchange
in the afternoon session, Phuong added.
PetroVietNam Gas led the gains, rising 0.95
percent, followed by dairy product maker Vinamilk,
which advanced 0.83 percent.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 569.25
PREV. CLOSE 567.35
% CHANGE 0.33%
HIGH 571.76
LOW 567.75
Change (%) 1-mnth 6.437
Change (%) 3-mnth -6.315
Change (%) 1-year 12.71
52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14
52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)