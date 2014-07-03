HANOI, July 3 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.62 percent at the break on Thursday, with investors expecting good corporate results from securities firms and tyres makers, an analyst said. Shares in Saigon Securities Incorp rose 1.12 percent by midday, on track for their third straight gain, after easing from the highest intra-day level since April 28 hit in early trade. Tyre makers, such as Danang Rubber Co and the Southern Rubber Industry Co, benefited from lower natural rubber price, said deputy manager Nguyen Thanh Lam of Maybank Kim Eng Securities. Technical indicators showed the index could continue rising over the next three weeks to be on par with the year-high of 609.46 points hit on March 25, Lam added. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 582.36 PREV. CLOSE 578.8 % CHANGE 0.62% HIGH 584.63 LOW 580.55 Change (%) 1-mnth 3.951 Change (%) 3-mnth -0.493 Change (%) 1-year 18.161 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)