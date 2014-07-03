HANOI, July 3 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
rose 0.62 percent at the break on Thursday, with
investors expecting good corporate results from securities firms
and tyres makers, an analyst said.
Shares in Saigon Securities Incorp rose 1.12
percent by midday, on track for their third straight gain, after
easing from the highest intra-day level since April 28 hit in
early trade.
Tyre makers, such as Danang Rubber Co and the
Southern Rubber Industry Co, benefited from lower
natural rubber price, said deputy manager Nguyen Thanh Lam of
Maybank Kim Eng Securities.
Technical indicators showed the index could continue rising
over the next three weeks to be on par with the year-high of
609.46 points hit on March 25, Lam added.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 582.36
PREV. CLOSE 578.8
% CHANGE 0.62%
HIGH 584.63
LOW 580.55
Change (%) 1-mnth 3.951
Change (%) 3-mnth -0.493
Change (%) 1-year 18.161
52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14
52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)