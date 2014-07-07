HANOI, July 7 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.54 percent to 592.51 points at the break on Monday, with property firm Vingroup hitting a three-month high ahead of its dividend payments. The Hanoi-based firm will pay 2,149 dong (10 U.S. cents) per share, or 21.49 percent of the share's face value, and another 48.7 percent by stocks under its 2013 dividend payment in the third quarter of this year, Vingroup said in a shareholders' report seen by Reuters. VIC shares rose 6.77 percent to 71,000 dong ($3.34), the highest intra-day level since April 10, Reuters data showed. Many investors joining the market after the index surpassed its strong resistance level of 580 points could further boost the market to as high as 605 points, analyst Nguyen Hoang Phuong of Ho Chi Minh City Securities said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 592.51 PREV. CLOSE 589.35 % CHANGE 0.54% HIGH 593.8 LOW 589.61 Change (%) 1-mnth 6.485 Change (%) 3-mnth -0.622 Change (%) 1-year 20.962 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=21,250 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)