HANOI, July 7 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed up 0.23 percent on Monday at 590.69 points, the highest since April 14, led by gains in property firm Vingroup following news on its 2013 dividend payments. The Hanoi-based firm will pay 2,149 dong (10 U.S. cents) per share, or 21.49 percent of the share's face value, and another 48.7 percent by stocks under its 2013 dividend payment in the third quarter of this year, Vingroup said in a shareholders' report seen by Reuters. VIC shares closed up 6.77 percent at 71,000 dong each, the highest since April 8, Reuters data showed. But profit taking in mid-cap and penny stocks as well as losses in big-cap shares, including Vietnam's top firm by market value PetroVietNam Gas, trimmed gains in early trade, said deputy manager Nguyen Tuan of An Binh Securities. GAS ended down 1.79 percent on Monday. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 590.69 PREV. CLOSE 589.35 % CHANGE 0.23% HIGH 594.84 LOW 589.61 Change (%) 1-mnth 6.485 Change (%) 3-mnth -0.622 Change (%) 1-year 20.962 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=21,250 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)