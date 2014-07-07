HANOI, July 7 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
closed up 0.23 percent on Monday at 590.69 points, the
highest since April 14, led by gains in property firm Vingroup
following news on its 2013 dividend payments.
The Hanoi-based firm will pay 2,149 dong (10 U.S. cents) per
share, or 21.49 percent of the share's face value, and another
48.7 percent by stocks under its 2013 dividend payment in the
third quarter of this year, Vingroup said in a shareholders'
report seen by Reuters.
VIC shares closed up 6.77 percent at 71,000 dong each, the
highest since April 8, Reuters data showed.
But profit taking in mid-cap and penny stocks as well as
losses in big-cap shares, including Vietnam's top firm by market
value PetroVietNam Gas, trimmed gains in early trade,
said deputy manager Nguyen Tuan of An Binh Securities.
GAS ended down 1.79 percent on Monday.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 590.69
PREV. CLOSE 589.35
% CHANGE 0.23%
HIGH 594.84
LOW 589.61
Change (%) 1-mnth 6.485
Change (%) 3-mnth -0.622
Change (%) 1-year 20.962
52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14
52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13
($1=21,250 dong)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)