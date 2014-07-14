HANOI, July 14 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index bounced back 0.59 percent on Monday, lifted by gains in some blue chips including rubber firms on investors' expectation of good earnings in the second quarter. The Danang Rubber Joint Stock Co outperformed the market, jumping 6.86 percent to a record high close at 54,500 dong ($2.58). The Southern Rubber Industry Co ended up 6.53 percent at 47,300 dong, a level unseen since Nov. 2, 2009. Investors have been expecting positive corporate results from the two rubber product makers in the second quarter as they benefited from lower prices of natural rubber, analysts said. Stocks of Mobile World, Vietnam's largest mobile phone retailer by its sale network, closed at 81,500 dong on its debut session, up 19.9 percent from its starting price of 68,000 dong. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 586.23 PREV. CLOSE 582.77 % CHANGE 0.59% HIGH 586.23 LOW 581.99 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.176 Change (%) 3-mnth -2.964 Change (%) 1-year 20.29 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=21,160 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)