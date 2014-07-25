HANOI, July 25 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index lost 0.32 percent on Friday, coming down from a near four-month high the previous day, with lender BIDV bucking the trend to reach its highest since May 7 on news of its 2013 dividend plan. The bank was up 3.38 percent, with 17.4 million shares traded, the highest volume in four months, Reuters data showed. BIDV will pay 850 dong ($0.04) per stock, or 8.5 percent of face value, as its 2013 dividend for shareholders, the Hanoi-based lender said on its website on Friday The index may continue to fall as trade has been slow and selling was on the increase in the past few sessions, analysts and traders said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 600.14 PREV. CLOSE 602.06 % CHANGE -0.32% HIGH 605.78 LOW 600.14 Change (%) 1-mnth 5.673 Change (%) 3-mnth 5.539 Change (%) 1-year 21.83 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=21,200 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)