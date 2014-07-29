HANOI, July 29 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
edged up 0.13 percent at Tuesday's break as investors
hesitated to trade after recent falls that pulled the market to
near its two-week low.
"Buyers and sellers were both watching the market in
caution, dragging volume down," said analyst Le Dac An of Tan
Viet Securities.
Dairy product maker Vinamilk was up 0.74 percent
after the firm said it will pay a cash dividend of 2,000 dong
($0.09) per share, or 20 percent of the stock's face value, in
early November, according to a statement posted late on Monday.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 590.2
PREV. CLOSE 589.45
% CHANGE 0.13%
HIGH 591.68
LOW 585.75
Change (%) 1-mnth 1.837
Change (%) 3-mnth 2.853
Change (%) 1-year 19.339
52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14
52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13
($1=21,220 dong)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)