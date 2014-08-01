HANOI, Aug 1 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
was nearly unchanged at mid-day on Friday amid low liquidity
with investors remaining cautious as the market lacked
supporting news.
Volume reached 34.2 million shares, or around half of the
total shares traded on Thursday, Reuters data showed.
Investors should hold onto positions, four securities firms
including BIDV Securities said in reports to clients on Friday.
Two firms, however, advised clients to sell the shares in their
short-term portfolios.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at mid-day (0431
GMT).
VN Index 596.21
PREV. CLOSE 596.07
% CHANGE 0.02%
HIGH 596.8
LOW 592.38
Change (%) 1-mnth 3.103
Change (%) 3-mnth 3.126
Change (%) 1-year 21.189
52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14
52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)