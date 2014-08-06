HANOI, Aug 6 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
dipped 0.17 percent at close on Wednesday, erasing earlier gains
that had boosted the market near a five-year high.
PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm,
closed down 0.85 percent, off the record high intra-day level of
118,000 dong ($5.57) hit in early trade, Reuters data showed.
Confectionery firm Kinh Do Corp outperformed the
market, closing up 3.57 percent at 58,000 dong each, with
606,620 shares traded, the highest volume since November 2012.
"Investors expect revenues of Kinh Do to jump in the third
quarter thanks to mooncake sales during the mid-autumn
festival," said analyst Do Quang Hop of Saigon-Hanoi Securities.
The festival falls on Sept. 8 this year and sales of
mooncake, a traditional bakery product that has now been
increasingly used as gifts, are under way in major cities across
the country.
Kinh Do may also gain on market talks that a foreign fund
has agreed to buy KDC shares at 80,000 dong, a senior analyst
said, well above its Wednesday close.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 606.7
PREV. CLOSE 607.73
% CHANGE -0.17%
HIGH 610.88
LOW 605.63
Change (%) 1-mnth 3.119
Change (%) 3-mnth 7.591
Change (%) 1-year 23.107
52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14
52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13
($1=21,190 dong)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)