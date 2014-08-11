HANOI, Aug 11 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index fell 0.51 percent to 602.32 points at the break on Monday as sentiment was cautious after recent net selling sessions by foreigners, while Mobile World Investment Corp bucked the trend on good earnings. Most big-caps lost ground, led by PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's biggest listed firm, with a 0.86 percent fall. Foreign investors have been net sellers for four straight sessions ended last Friday, bringing their total net selling value so far in August to 547 billion dong ($25.83 million), well above the 127 billion dong recorded in July, according to the exchange's data. MWG shares outperformed, with a 4.67 percent jump, having eased from its record high intraday level of 114,000 dong hit in early trade since the stock's debut on July 14. Mobile World, the country's top mobile phone retailer, reported its first-half net profit surged nearly five times from a year ago to 312 billion dong, it said in a statement on its website. "The index may rebound thanks to strong buying demand at around 600 points," said analyst Le Dac An of Tan Viet Securities. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 602.32 PREV. CLOSE 605.43 % CHANGE -0.51% HIGH 607.16 LOW 600.69 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.36 Change (%) 3-mnth 14.863 Change (%) 1-year 21.519 52-week high 610.88 6-Aug-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=$21,180 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)