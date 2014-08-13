HANOI, Aug 13 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed up 0.16 percent on Wednesday but strong gains in most blue chips were partially offset by losses in some big-caps. Confectionery firm Kinh Do Corp jumped 6.72 percent to 63,500 dong ($3), the highest close since April 1, with volume at highest in almost five years, Reuters data showed. "There has been market talk about Kinh Do's issuance of a large number of new shares at high price to raise money for its dividend payment," said a senior analyst in Ho Chi Minh City. Investors have also expected Kinh Do's revenues to rise after the Ho Chi Minh City-based firm may have restructured production in the southern region, two analysts said. Company officials could not immediately be reached for comment. Shares of Vietcombank closed up 0.78 percent after the Hanoi-based lender reported a 12.6 percent rise in its first-half net profit. But the index was kept from a strong rebound as PetroVietNam Gas, which accounts for a fifth of the market value, dropped 1.74 percent and food producer Masan Group fell 0.58 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 602.76 PREV. CLOSE 601.78 % CHANGE 0.16% HIGH 604.51 LOW 599.64 Change (%) 1-mnth 3.262 Change (%) 3-mnth 16.387 Change (%) 1-year 20.486 52-week high 610.88 6-Aug-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=21,175 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)