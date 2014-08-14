HANOI, Aug 14 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.44 percent at the break on Thursday with solid buying from local investors, and top mobile phone retailer Mobile World Investment Corp jumped on its dividend plan. MWG shares rose 6.45 percent to a record high of 132,000 dong ($6.23) each after the firm said shareholders trading in the stock before Aug. 21 will be qualified to receive the firm's dividend expected later this year, it said in a filing to the exchange on Wednesday. Confectionery firm Kinh Do Corp was on track for a second gain, jumping 5.51 percent by midday, having eased from the highest intraday level since February 2008 of 67,500 dong, Reuters data showed. Volume was solid at 67 million shares by midday, compared to the five-day average of 88.5 million, according to Reuters data. "Sentiment among local investors is stable as the index has been above 600 points in recent sessions, despite constant net selling by foreign investors," said analyst Nguyen Hoang Phuong of Ho Chi Minh City Securities. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 605.4 PREV. CLOSE 602.76 % CHANGE 0.44% HIGH 607.84 LOW 604.29 Change (%) 1-mnth 3.43 Change (%) 3-mnth 17.289 Change (%) 1-year 21.102 52-week high 610.88 6-Aug-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=21,180 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)