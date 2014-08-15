HANOI, Aug 15 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was almost unchanged at the break on Friday in mixed trade among the blue chips, while investors sought buys in mid-cap and penny stocks. Confectionery firm Kinh Do Corp rose 0.76 percent after the firm announced a 22 percent rise in its first-half net profit, it said in a statement on Thursday. Food producer Masan Group fell 1.74 percent by midday, following its report on Thursday of a 23 percent slump in net profit in the first six months of 2014. Volume was solid, with investors focusing buying on smaller and mid-cap shares, analysts said. "Institutional investors have been more aggressive with their portfolios, expanding their funding into smaller shares," said analyst Tran Thang Long of BIDV Securities. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 605.37 PREV. CLOSE 605.25 % CHANGE 0.02% HIGH 608.46 LOW 603.24 Change (%) 1-mnth 3.245 Change (%) 3-mnth 14.3 Change (%) 1-year 20.192 52-week high 610.88 6-Aug-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)