HANOI, Aug 15 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged down 0.17 percent on Friday to close at 604.24 points, with PetroVietNam Gas keeping the market from a strong fall, having announced an annual rise in its second-quarter net profit. GAS shares rose 0.88 percent to 114,000 dong ($5.38) each, the only big-cap that gained on the market on Friday. The largest listed firm posted an 11 percent annual increase in the second-quarter net profit, but its net earnings in the first half dropped 11.6 percent, it said in a statement released before the market close on Friday. Food producer Masan Group led the losses with a 3.49 percent drop after reporting a 23 percent slump in its first-half net profit on Thursday. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 604.24 PREV. CLOSE 605.25 % CHANGE -0.17% HIGH 608.46 LOW 603.24 Change (%) 1-mnth 3.245 Change (%) 3-mnth 14.3 Change (%) 1-year 20.192 52-week high 610.88 6-Aug-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=21,180 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)