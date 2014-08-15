BRIEF-MND signs exclusive partnership with Chinese ski resort
* MND signs exclusive 50 million euro ($54.3 million) 5-year partnership with Chinese ski resort of Wanlong
HANOI, Aug 15 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged down 0.17 percent on Friday to close at 604.24 points, with PetroVietNam Gas keeping the market from a strong fall, having announced an annual rise in its second-quarter net profit. GAS shares rose 0.88 percent to 114,000 dong ($5.38) each, the only big-cap that gained on the market on Friday. The largest listed firm posted an 11 percent annual increase in the second-quarter net profit, but its net earnings in the first half dropped 11.6 percent, it said in a statement released before the market close on Friday. Food producer Masan Group led the losses with a 3.49 percent drop after reporting a 23 percent slump in its first-half net profit on Thursday. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 604.24 PREV. CLOSE 605.25 % CHANGE -0.17% HIGH 608.46 LOW 603.24 Change (%) 1-mnth 3.245 Change (%) 3-mnth 14.3 Change (%) 1-year 20.192 52-week high 610.88 6-Aug-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=21,180 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)
April 24 Albertsons Cos Inc is exploring a takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.