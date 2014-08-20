HANOI, Aug 20 Vietnam's VN Index rose
0.34 percent on Wednesday to reach its highest close since Aug.
7, lifted by gains on some blue-chips that offset net selling by
foreign investors.
Vietcombank, the top lender by market value, rose
2.71 percent to end at a four-month high and in large volume,
Reuters data showed.
The bank, 15 percent owned by Japan's Mizuho Corporate Bank
, last week reported a 13 percent rise in first half net
profit.
"Despite gains in the market, investors should be cautious
as foreign investors have been constantly offloading stocks in
August," said Nguyen Thanh Lam, a deputy manager at Maybank Kim
Eng Securities.
Foreigners have sold a net 1.4 trillion dong ($66.1 million)
so far this month, 11 times the net value sold for the whole of
July, exchange data showed.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 606.7
PREV. CLOSE 604.64
% CHANGE 0.34%
HIGH 608.72
LOW 602.81
Change (%) 1-mnth 1.405
Change (%) 3-mnth 13.432
Change (%) 1-year 18.32
52-week high 610.88 6-Aug-14
52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13
($1=21,180 dong)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)