HANOI, Aug 21 Vietnam's VN Index was up 1.02 percent at the break on Thursday to 612.87 points, pulling back slightly from its highest level in nearly five years, led by gains in big-caps. The index hit 613.29 points in early trade, the highest intraday level since Oct. 26, 2009, Reuters data showed. PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm and worth a fifth of the total market value, was up 1.72 percent at midday to 118,000 dong ($5.57) a share, having eased from its all-time high of 119,000 dong in early trade. Thanh Cong Textile Garment Investment Trading Co surged 6.21 percent to 30,800 dong per share, its highest since late February. "Textiles rose ahead of a TPP meeting early next month and shares of this sector haven't been up for a while," said analyst Tran Thang Long of BIDV Securities, referring to negotiations for a Trans-Pacific Partnership, the latest round of which takes place soon in Hanoi. Details of the complex 12-nation trade pact are still being thrashed out but Vietnam's garment sector is expected to benefit strongly. The U.S.-led TPP would cover a third of global trade. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 612.87 PREV. CLOSE 606.7 % CHANGE 1.02% HIGH 614.6 LOW 608.58 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.751 Change (%) 3-mnth 12.87 Change (%) 1-year 20.184 52-week high 610.88 6-Aug-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=21,170 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)