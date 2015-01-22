HANOI, Jan 22 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index jumped 0.95 percent to close at 574.54 points on Thursday, with banks advancing strongly on market talks that the government may delay a circular capping lenders' loans for stock investment. All banks advanced, led by BIDV with a 6.37-percent jump in a 10-month high volume, followed by Vietcombank , the top lender in terms of market value, that increased 2.26 percent. Hanoi-based VietinBank jumped 6.62 percent to a nine-month high close in a strong volume, and other blue chips also lend support, including PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's top firm by capitalisation. Analysts said banks rose on market talks that the government may delay a rule, which will cap banks' loans for stock investment at 5 percent of a bank's registered capital and will tighten requirements for banks in various operations. The circular, which experts said has been affecting inflows into Vietnamese shares, will be effective from Feb. 1. A surge in banks could help pick up sentiment and attract inflows into equities, which have been moving marginally since the beginning of the week in low trade amid a lack of supportive news and cautious sentiment, analysts said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 574.54 PREV. CLOSE 569.12 % CHANGE 0.95% HIGH 576.48 LOW 567.82 Change (%) 1-mnth 8.8 Change (%) 3-mnth -5.234 Change (%) 1-year 1.645 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 508.51 13-May-14 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)