HANOI, Jan 22 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
jumped 0.95 percent to close at 574.54 points on
Thursday, with banks advancing strongly on market talks that the
government may delay a circular capping lenders' loans for stock
investment.
All banks advanced, led by BIDV with a 6.37-percent
jump in a 10-month high volume, followed by Vietcombank
, the top lender in terms of market value, that
increased 2.26 percent.
Hanoi-based VietinBank jumped 6.62 percent to a
nine-month high close in a strong volume, and other blue chips
also lend support, including PetroVietNam Gas,
Vietnam's top firm by capitalisation.
Analysts said banks rose on market talks that the government
may delay a rule, which will cap banks' loans for stock
investment at 5 percent of a bank's registered capital and will
tighten requirements for banks in various operations.
The circular, which experts said has been affecting inflows
into Vietnamese shares, will be effective from Feb. 1.
A surge in banks could help pick up sentiment and attract
inflows into equities, which have been moving marginally since
the beginning of the week in low trade amid a lack of supportive
news and cautious sentiment, analysts said.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 574.54
PREV. CLOSE 569.12
% CHANGE 0.95%
HIGH 576.48
LOW 567.82
Change (%) 1-mnth 8.8
Change (%) 3-mnth -5.234
Change (%) 1-year 1.645
52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14
52-week low 508.51 13-May-14
