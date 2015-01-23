HANOI, Jan 23 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index jumped 0.87 percent at the break on Friday, with the banking sector extended a strong gain in the previous session on expectations that the government may delay a circular capping banks' loans for stock investment. Ho Chi Minh City-based Eximbank rose 3.91 percent in robust trade, and VietinBank, Vietnam's top partly-private bank by assets, advanced 3.11 percent, having retreated slightly from a 10-month intraday-high touched earlier. Analysts said bank stocks rose on market talks that the government may delay a rule, which will cap banks' loans for stock investment at 5 percent of a bank's registered capital and will tighten requirements for banks in various operations. The circular, issued by the central bank and which experts said has been affecting inflows into Vietnamese shares, will be effective from Feb. 1. Strong inflows into banks supported sentiment, attracting funds into other blue chips and boosted the midday volume to 89 million shares, already surpassing the five-day average level of 84 million, Reuters data showed. The index may face some corrections around the 580-point resistance level, which it had touched in early trade on Friday before closing the morning session at 579.56 points. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 579.56 PREV. CLOSE 574.54 % CHANGE 0.87% HIGH 580.94 LOW 577.57 Change (%) 1-mnth 6.883 Change (%) 3-mnth -4.496 Change (%) 1-year 4.098 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 508.51 13-May-14 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)