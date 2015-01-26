HANOI, Jan 26 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
edged up 0.05 percent by midday on Monday with gains in
several banks offsetting losses in insurance stocks, while
energy shares traded mixed.
Ho Chi Minh City-based Eximbank gained 2.24
percent, followed by VietinBank, Vietnam's top
partly-private bank by assets, which rose 1.81 percent and
Military Bank that was up 0.68 percent. Baoviet Holding
, Vietnam's largest insurer, eased 0.57 percent.
Shares in PetroVietnam Gas, the country's largest
listed firm by market value, rose 0.62 percent, while
PetroVietnam Drilling and Well Services Corp fell 0.81
percent.
The index could rise to a resistance level of 600 but brief
and small corrections are also expected during the week, BIDV
Securities said in a note to clients.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 582.66
PREV. CLOSE 582.38
% CHANGE 0.05%
HIGH 586.76
LOW 582.09
Change (%) 1-mnth 8.273
Change (%) 3-mnth -1.879
Change (%) 1-year 5.208
52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14
52-week low 508.51 13-May-14
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)