HANOI, Feb 2 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index eased 0.05 percent by midday in low-volume trade on Monday as investors were cautious after a circular capping banks' loans for stock investment came into effect. Investors stayed on the sidelines on the first trading day after the circular, which caps loans for investment in shares at 5 percent of a bank's registered capital, went effective from Feb. 1, said manager Nguyen The Minh of Viet Capital Securities. Market experts have said the circular would limit inflows into equities in the short-term, although it will strengthen the financial system in the long run. Food producer Masan Group led the decliners to fall 1.19 percent, while volume at midday stood at 29.5 million shares, well below the five-day average of 102.5 million, Reuters data showed. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 575.81 PREV. CLOSE 576.07 % CHANGE -0.05% HIGH 579.73 LOW 574.42 Change (%) 1-mnth 7.162 Change (%) 3-mnth -2.219 Change (%) 1-year 3.513 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 508.51 13-May-14 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)