HANOI, Feb 10 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.62 percent at the break on Tuesday, led by the banking sector and after foreign investors boosted purchase in the previous session. Hanoi-based Vietcombank, Vietnam's top lender by market value, rose 1.1 percent, and VietinBank, the country's biggest partly private bank by assets, advanced 2.81 percent, on track for its fourth straight gain. Lender BIDV rallied 2.89 percent in heavy trade, after the bank said on Monday it planned to sell a combined 25 percent of stake to foreign investors and to raise registered capital by 10 percent via a share issue. Foreign investors boosted their net purchase of Vietnamese shares on Monday, having bought a net 232 billion dong ($10.89 million) worth of equities on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, a peak unseen since June 2014, Reuters data showed. Despite strong gains in banks and some big-caps, volume was modest ahead of Vietnam's biggest holiday to celebrate the Lunar New Year on Feb. 16-23. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0801 GMT). VN Index 577.11 PREV. CLOSE 573.55 % CHANGE 0.62% HIGH 577.35 LOW 574.24 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.671 Change (%) 3-mnth -4.819 Change (%) 1-year 4.327 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 508.51 13-May-14 ($1=21,310 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)