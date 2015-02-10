HANOI, Feb 10 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
bounced back 0.17 percent on Tuesday, with rallies in
most banks offsetting losses in some other big-caps amid
extended weak trade ahead of a long holiday.
Hanoi-based BIDV led the lenders with stocks rising
3.47 percent, having said on Monday it planned to sell a
combined 25 percent of stake to foreign investors and to raise
registered capital by 10 percent via a share issue.
VietinBank, the country's top partly private bank
by assets, climbed 3.37 percent, while PetroVietNam,
Vietnam's biggest firm by capitalisation, was among the
decliners with a 0.63 percent dip.
Volume picked up slightly from Monday to 74 million shares,
but was still below the five-day average of 78 million, Reuters
data showed, while analysts expected liquidity to rebound after
the Feb. 16-23 Lunar New Year holiday.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 574.52
PREV. CLOSE 573.55
% CHANGE 0.17%
HIGH 578.42
LOW 574.24
Change (%) 1-mnth 0.671
Change (%) 3-mnth -4.819
Change (%) 1-year 4.327
52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14
52-week low 508.51 13-May-14
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)