HANOI, Feb 24 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
climbed 1.65 percent to end at its highest since Nov. 17
on Tuesday, with lender Vietcombank outperforming the
market on foreign purchase.
Solid overseas inflows into Hanoi-based Vietcombank,
Vietnam's top lender by market value, boosted the shares near
the daily limit, closing up 6.85 percent at a record high of
39,000 dong ($1.83), Reuters data showed.
Vietcombank is 15 percent owned by Mizuho Corporate
Bank, its strategic partner, while Vietnam caps foreign
ownership at 30 percent of a local lender.
VietinBank, the country's biggest partly-private
lender by assets, and BIDV both climbed near their
highest in a month, as robust trade in banking shares lifted
subdued volume in other sectors.
Despite a seven-month low volume on the first trading day
after the Feb. 16-23 Lunar New Year break, more than half of the
index constituents advanced, including property firm Vingroup
and food producer Masan Group.
Analysts expected the index to further rise, supported by
foreign investors' extended purchases.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 596.95
PREV. CLOSE 587.24
% CHANGE 1.65%
HIGH 596.95
LOW 589.74
Change (%) 1-mnth 1.144
Change (%) 3-mnth -2.639
Change (%) 1-year 2.992
52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14
52-week low 508.51 13-May-14
($1=21,330 dong)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)