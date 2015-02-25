HANOI, Feb 25 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.3 percent at the break on Wednesday, led by extended gains in the banking sector while most shares fell on profit taking after the market surpassed a three-month high in the previous session. Hanoi-based lender BIDV advanced 2.7 percent, having closed near its one-month high on Tuesday, and dairy product maker Vinamilk ticked up 0.93 percent, on track for a third straight gain. The number of decliners nearly doubled the risers as investors took profit from strong rallies on Tuesday, which were partially supported by foreign purchases, and lifted the index above its three-month high close. Foreigners had their eighth consecutive net buying session on Tuesday, the exchange said. Analysts said the position was built partly with inflows by major exchange-traded funds Market Vectors Vietnam and db x-trackers FTSE Vietnam . Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 598.74 PREV. CLOSE 596.95 % CHANGE 0.30% HIGH 601.55 LOW 595.9 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.502 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.475 Change (%) 1-year 3.533 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 508.51 13-May-14 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)