HANOI, Feb 26 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
rebounded 0.69 percent to close at 596.72 points on
Thursday, supported by gains in most blue-chips and foreign
buying.
The banking sector extended its leading position, with
Hanoi-based Vietcombank, Vietnam's top lender by market
value, climbing 3.41 percent to 39,400 dong ($1.85), a fresh
record high thanks to solid purchase from foreign investors.
VietinBank, the country's biggest partly private
bank by assets, ticked up 3.19 percent to end at its highest
since July 2013, while lender BIDV rose 2.16 percent to
a historical high at 18,900 dong.
Foreign investors have been net buyers of Vietnamese shares
for 10 straight sessions, though their net purchase value on
Thursday dropped more than 60 percent from the previous session
to 76.7 billion dong, Reuters data showed.
Analysts expected some corrections around the 600-point
resistance level before the index could rise further, backed by
overseas funds and more participants next week when echo of the
Lunar New Year holiday ends.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 596.72
PREV. CLOSE 592.66
% CHANGE 0.69%
HIGH 597.07
LOW 591.78
Change (%) 1-mnth 1.765
Change (%) 3-mnth 1.152
Change (%) 1-year 1.102
52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14
52-week low 508.51 13-May-14
($1=21,330 dong)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)