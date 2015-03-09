HANOI, March 9 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index fell 0.93 percent to close at its lowest since Feb. 13 on Monday, as possible selling by some foreign funds impeded sentiment among domestic investors. The certificate prices of Market Vectors Vietnam and db x-trackers FTSE Vietnam, two major exchange-traded funds that trade Vietnamese blue-chips, are below their net assets value, based on Reuters data, hinting potential offloads. Foreign investors last Friday turned net sellers of Vietnamese equities from their 15 straight net buying sessions, which prompted domestic investors to reduce risk appetite and dragged volume to 99 million shares, below the five-day average. Nearly 60 percent of equities lost ground on Monday, led by PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's top firm by value, with a 1.89 percent fall, while Hanoi-based Vietcombank, the country's biggest lender by capitalisation, lost 2.41 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 588.44 PREV. CLOSE 593.97 % CHANGE -0.93% HIGH 596.32 LOW 587.27 Change (%) 1-mnth 3.456 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.628 Change (%) 1-year 2.664 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 508.51 13-May-14 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)