HANOI, March 10 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
edged up 0.1 percent by mid-day on Tuesday after three
consecutive declines, with support mainly coming from bank
shares.
The index closed the morning session at 589.03 points after
having fallen repeatedly since last Thursday.
Ho Chi Minh City-based Eximbank gained 0.76
percent, VietinBank rose 0.53 percent and Vietcombank
, the country's largest listed lender by market
capitalisation, advanced 0.27 percent.
Bank deposits in Vietnam are expected to rise on growing
confidence and a stable exchange rate, while stock and property
markets show uncertain recovery signals, a central banker was
quoted by a state-run newspaper as saying on Tuesday.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 589.03
PREV. CLOSE 588.44
% CHANGE 0.10
HIGH 590.91
LOW 586.38
Change (%) 1-mnth 2.596
Change (%) 3-mnth 5.966
Change (%) 1-year 1.499
52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14
52-week low 508.51 13-May-14
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)