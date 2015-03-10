HANOI, March 10 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.1 percent by mid-day on Tuesday after three consecutive declines, with support mainly coming from bank shares. The index closed the morning session at 589.03 points after having fallen repeatedly since last Thursday. Ho Chi Minh City-based Eximbank gained 0.76 percent, VietinBank rose 0.53 percent and Vietcombank , the country's largest listed lender by market capitalisation, advanced 0.27 percent. Bank deposits in Vietnam are expected to rise on growing confidence and a stable exchange rate, while stock and property markets show uncertain recovery signals, a central banker was quoted by a state-run newspaper as saying on Tuesday. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 589.03 PREV. CLOSE 588.44 % CHANGE 0.10 HIGH 590.91 LOW 586.38 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.596 Change (%) 3-mnth 5.966 Change (%) 1-year 1.499 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 508.51 13-May-14 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)