HANOI, March 10 Vietnam shares closed 0.2
percent higher on Tuesday, after three declines in a row, with
bank stocks and PetroVietnam Gas supporting the key VN
Index.
The benchmark index closed up 1.2 points, at 589.66, with
Vietcombank, the country's largest listed lender by
market capitalisation, gaining 1.1 percent. Eximbank
rose 0.76 percent while VietinBank was 0.53 percent
higher.
Plans by Vietnam's central bank to consolidate the banking
system, and a new rule on ownership structure are likely to
benefit the sector, Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday.
PetroVietnam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm, rose 0.64
percent, lending more support to the index which touched a
3-1/2-month closing high last Wednesday before falls between
March 5-9.
The VN Index, among Southeast Asia's best performing
markets, has risen 8 percent so far this year.
Following is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close
(0801 GMT).
VN Index 589.66
PREV. CLOSE 588.44
% CHANGE 0.21
HIGH 591.17
LOW 586.38
Change (%) 1-mnth 2.596
Change (%) 3-mnth 5.966
Change (%) 1-year 1.499
52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14
52-week low 508.51 13-May-14
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)